Reba: Her Favorite Place To Be ‘By Myself’

Country icon Reba McEntire got pretty candid in a new interview with Glamour magazine. Among the subjects she discussed, Reba talked about her favorite place to be alone.

Reba told Glamour in all seriousness, “My favorite place to just be by myself is on the toilet. I’ll get my phone, my glasses, just go lock the door and sit on the toilet because it’s the quiet place.”

She added, “Nobody can reach you, nobody’s going to bother you. It works every time.”

Reba: Her Upbringing

Reba went on to say that she came from a “very strong pack of women.” Her grandmother, aunts, cousins, sisters, and teachers. She shared that she is “very blessed” to be able to have gotten to spend time with strong women. She noted that’s why she gravitates to people like Dolly Parton, saying, “I want to continue to learn.”

Reba also said that she likes to be a “hands-on person” and likes to do her own grocery shopping. She says she loves to go grocery shopping, especially this time of year with all “the pumpkin spice stuff out.” She says when she’s not working, she’s either “washing clothes. Or my boyfriend, Rex, and I are cooking together.”

Almost without fail, McEntire sends a Christmas card of herself and sometimes her family to media all over the country every year. Over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to get one or two Christmas cards from the Queen of Country Music.

Each year throughout the years, Reba tried to outdo herself on her Christmas cards, and most of them reflected what she had done that year. One year, I got a Christmas card that I can’t seem to find, but it actually looks like Reba was a little boy. It was Reba and her husband at the time in camouflage on a hunting trip and she was wearing a ball cap. It was very different. It was kind of funny as well.

Apparently, The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon has also received a Christmas card or two from Reba over the years. When she recently appeared on his show to promote her new sitcom, Happy’s Place, Fallon showed a card from the 1990s that Reba sent out of her in a nice picture frame with at the tie, her signature big red hair. Jimmy was excited about the card and wanted to recreate the card. So he donned a red “Reba” wig and posed with Reba in what looked like the exact same frame.

Check out Reba’s entire interview with Jimmy Fallon below:

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.