Dierks Bentley to Headline UK’s C2C Festival in 2025, Celebrating a Stellar Country Music Career

Dierks Bentley will perform at three major European venues during the C2C Country to Country festival next March 2025. This is a big moment for the popular singer, who has reached the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart eighteen times.

The shows kick off in Glasgow on March 14, head to London the following day, and finish up in Belfast on March 16. After his European shows, he’ll perform at The Country Fest in Ohio from June 11-14.

Since signing with Capitol Nashville in 2003, the 49-year-old has built an amazing career. His first two albums went Platinum in the U.S., producing huge hits like “Somewhere On A Beach” and “Beers On Me.”

Music is a family affair in his home. His daughter Evie often joins him on stage during concerts, while his son Knox appeared in his “Living” video. He and his wife Cassidy, who were middle school sweethearts, got married in 2005 and now have three kids – Evie, Jordan, and Knox.

C2C Festival is the biggest country music event in Europe. Each year, it draws thousands of fans, giving American artists a chance to connect with European audiences.

With his upcoming European shows and The Country Fest appearance, he continues to add to his successful career, which includes multiple ACM and CMA awards. His genuine approach and musical talent keep drawing new fans around the world.