Jelly Roll Unveils Goodnight Nashville: A Four-Story Musical Haven on Lower Broadway

Jelly Roll has launched Goodnight Nashville on Lower Broadway. The massive four-story spot, which opened on January 16, 2025, adds new life to Music City’s famous bar district.

Walk in, and you’ll find the heart of the place – a huge main floor where live bands rock out from a stage by the entrance. Above, crowds of people hang out on the second-floor balcony, watching everything happening below.

Inside, song lyrics cover the walls, while each floor has its own unique vibe. From chill spots to party zones, the place changes to fit whatever you’re in the mood for.

The best spot is up top – Buddy’s Back Room honors the star’s father, Horace DeFord, mixing cozy indoor vibes with outdoor views. The third floor sits between them as a tribute to his wife, Bunnie Xo.

The kitchen serves up Southern comfort food with a fresh spin while the bars mix up special drinks to keep the party going.

This opening adds another piece to downtown Nashville’s growing nightlife as more country stars jump into the bar business. This spot joins the lineup of Nashville’s star-owned bars, where Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley already run popular hangouts.