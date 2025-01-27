101-Year-Old South Carolina Man Helps Build Giant Snowman

Last week a winter storm hit the South and impacted many areas, some of which rarely see any snow. With such a rare blanketing of snow, people all over the impacted areas took advantage and put their creative skills to the test. That included a 101-year-old South Carolina man.

According to WCBD, Bishop Johnie James Johnson enjoyed a snow day this past Wednesday with his youngest son, Elder Troy Johnson. Together with other family members, they crafted a 12-foot-tall snowman outside The Calvary Church of God in Christ in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

The finished snowman was adorned with a carrot nose and a traffic cone for a hat. They named him “Frosty.”

Around the CSRA, most of us didn’t see quite enough snow to make a giant snowman like this one, but that didn’t stop the fun! Social media was flooded with snowy pictures and videos of people enjoying the rare occurrence. Adults, kids, and even our furry friends ventured out to check out the snow.

We hope you're all staying safe out there, today, with all of the snow and ice we're seeing across the CSRA! Posted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 on Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Upcoming Weather

The week is off to a rainy start. According to WJBF, the rain should taper off around 3 p.m. Monday. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s. Monday’s high is 50 degrees, but we’ll see even warmer temperatures as the week continues. By Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the upper 60s, with lows around 40.

A chance of rain does return on Thursday, but highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for Friday. Rain chances continue into Saturday, but should clear out by Sunday.

