Tim McGraw: Surgery Stops Netflix Role

Tim McGraw won’t be in Netflix’s new bull riding series. Deadline reports that the country star needs back surgery. This follows his knee surgeries in August, leaving him facing a lengthy recovery period.

Given his mounting health issues, McGraw had to cancel his 2024 tour dates. Now Netflix’s team needs to rush to find a new lead for their rodeo drama.

Brandon Camp, who created the series, wrote about a veteran bull-riding champion who meets an up-and-coming rider. Netflix first announced this show at their Upfront event in May 2023.

Both Netflix and Skydance stayed silent about their plans moving forward. They’ll need someone who can sell audiences on the intense, dangerous world of professional bull riding.

Tim’s acting talent shows in his diverse movie roles. He appeared in Friday Night Lights, touched audiences in The Blind Side, and tried sci-fi with Tomorrowland, which starred George Clooney. His most recent acting role put him in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883, part of the Yellowstone universe.

For thirty years, McGraw has dominated country music. He’s released 16 albums, landing hits on both country and pop charts.

Just last month, Tim posted memories from his time on 1883 on social media – his last TV role before this Netflix project fell apart.

Tim McGraw Loves Baseball

McGraw loves everything related to baseball, and he’s sharing his love of the game in a big way by playing an all-day concert in Dyersville, Iowa, at the movie site of Fields of Dreams, the 1989 baseball movie that starred Kevin Costner. The field was built for the movie and acts as a tourist site with tours of the home and the field.

He posted a promo video clip for the upcoming event on his Instagram. McGraw captioned the video, “I know my dad would have loved to see this one… Let’s make history together at the legendary @thefieldofdreamsmoviesite in Dyersville, Iowa, on August 30th!”

Fans reacted to his post and announcement. One wrote, “Got my tickets already.” Another fan asked, “Is Kevin Costner going to be there?” One more said, “Omg, amazing, but for the people that can’t make it and would die to be able to be there, could you consider live streaming it?”

