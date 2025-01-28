Blake Shelton To Host Grand Ole Opry TV Special

Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton will host NBC’s Opry 100: A Live Celebration, honoring the Grand Ole Opry’s milestone 100th anniversary, on Wednesday, March 19 at 8-11 p.m. ET and simulcast on Peacock.

The three-hour live celebration will feature performances from some of country music’s most acclaimed artists, including Opry members Ashley McBryde, Shelton, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and a special appearance from Randy Travis, as well as some of the Opry’s fan favorites, including Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and The War And Treaty. Many other members of the esteemed Opry cast, as well as additional guests, will be announced soon.

Blake said in a statement, “Becoming a member of the Opry is a highlight of my life and career, and 15 years later, I still get that same feeling of reverence and excitement every time I walk out on that stage. The Grand Ole Opry has been connecting the country music family for 100 years, and I’m so proud to be part of this historic celebration.”

RELATED: 5 Country Stars Who Should Play The Las Vegas Sphere



Since its debut in 1925, the Opry has captivated audiences with its dynamic lineup of country superstars, new artists, comedians, and celebrity guests. Opry 100: A Live Celebration will showcase iconic collaborations, reflect on legendary Opry moments, and highlight exclusive digital content that honors the artists, fans, and songs that define country music.

The broadcast will feature performances from the Grand Ole Opry House and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the Mother Church of Country Music, and the Opry’s most famous former home.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 am CT at the Opry’s website. An exclusive pre-sale will be available to Opry subscribers on Thursday, January 30 at 10 am CT. Sign up to be an Opry subscriber here: https://opryent.co/Opry100.

Patrick Moore, CEO of Opry Entertainment Group said, “We’re pleased to partner with our Grand Ole Opry members to create a truly unforgettable evening as we kick off the Opry’s 100th year. This special night of programming will connect millions of country music fans to the magic of the Opry, and we hope it inspires them to join us in Nashville as we celebrate this milestone all year long.”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.