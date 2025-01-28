Dolly Parton Will Premiere Broadway Musical In Nashville

Dolly Parton held a press conference today (1/28) announcing that her Broadway Musical, which is slated for release in New York City in 2026, will make its world premiere at Belmont University’s Fisher Center this summer.

Dolly spoke to the gathered crowd of press and Belmont college students about Dolly: An Original Musical, “I actually have always wanted to do my life story in a musical, and I just thought that I wanted to see it done while I was still around to be able to oversee it, to make sure that it’s done properly.”

She continued, “It seemed natural for me to be able to premiere the story of my life in Tennessee, ’cause I’m Tennessee born and Tennessee raised. We used to go back and forth to Nashville since I was a kid, trying to get into the Grand Ole Opry and trying to get started in the music business. I’ve lived here for 60 years. I met my husband, Carl Dean back in 1964. After all these years, we’re still together.”

Parton was joined by the musical’s director, Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher. He said, “I think it’s perfect to do it here at Belmont. I think we can be amazing in New York, and it starts here with us on the beginning of a really beautiful journey.”

Previews for the four-week limited engagement will begin July 18 and opening night will be on August 8 with a final performance on August 17.

Tickets for Dolly: An Original Musical, starting at $40, are on sale at dollymusical.com or by calling the Fisher Center Box Office at 615-460-2255.

A book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter will also accompany the musical’s release.

Dolly also revealed “Dolly U” at the University, calling it an immersive educational experience that will begin with a focus on creating the musical’s world premiere. In the new program, Belmont students are participating in aspects of the production, working alongside the musical’s professional cast, creative and producing teams to develop the initial Fisher Center run in Summer 2025.

