Lainey Wilson Teams With Popular Burger Chain

Lainey Wilson has partnered with Whataburger and she and the burger chain are giving away free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits today (1/28) to celebrate. Lainey posted a video to her Instagram to explain.

The country superstar captioned the post with details, writing, “Big news, y’all! I’m teaming up with @Whataburger in 2025 and it feels like I’m coming back home. We’re kicking off this partnership in true Southern fashion—with FREE Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits! My fav!”

She continued, “Swing by your local Whataburger on Jan 28 from 6–11 AM to grab yours. No catch, no purchase necessary, just roll up to the counter or drive-thru on Tuesday and order. But don’t drag your feet—it’s one per person and while supplies last! Tell ‘em Lainey sent ya!”

She concluded, “Tag your biscuit buddies, and let’s make this a morning to remember! #WhataburgerPartner #ad #HoneyButterChickenBiscuit.”

Lainey Wilson: Waiting For “Duck” To Put A Ring On It

Wilson recently did an interview with Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie, who is also a good friend of hers. The interview was for CMT on New Year’s Eve and Lainey let it slip that she is “waiting” for a proposal from her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Bunnie asks in the clip CMT posted to their Instagram, “Can we manifest something for 2025 together?” Lainey says, “You know I am all about that. I want to spend more time with you and Jelly. Me and Duck miss you all.” Bunnie says, “We keep saying that I am manifesting for you and Duck to get married.” Wilson turns her head as Bunnie says, “I’m putting that in the air. Duck, you better come up with it, baby. No pressure.” Lainey quips, “No pressure. I might have to propose to him, we waiting.” Bunnie says, “No, Duck’s gonna do it. I can feel it.” Lainey replies, “I like that.”

In the same clip, the country superstar also reveals that the happiest moment she had in 2024 was when she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

