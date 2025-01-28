Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country Song Came On Tour’
Luke Bryan announced 30 dates on his 2025 “Country Song Came On Tour.” The tour is named after a song on his latest Mind Of A Country Boy album.
The new tour will kick off on May 29 in Bethel, N.Y., and will wrap up in late August in Indiana. The list of opening acts is lengthy: George Birge, Avery Anna, Ashland Craft, Mae Estes, Cole Goodwin, Braxton Keith, Randall King, Vincent Mason, Drake Milligan, Adrien Nunez, and Owen Riegling will all open select shows, with DJ Rock committed to the full tour.
Tickets for Luke Bryan’s 2025 “Country Song Came On Tour” go on sale on Friday (January 31) at 10 AM at Bryan’s website.
Luke posted the news to Instagram, writiing, “That neon’s burning on me… #CountrySongCameOnTour will be coming to you this summer, featuring many special guests. Nut House ticket presale starts Tuesday 1/28 at 8 am local time. Tickets go on sale Friday 1/31 at 10 am local time.”
Luke Bryan’s 2025 ‘Country Song Came On’ Tour Dates:
May 29 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
May 30 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 31 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 5 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amp. at Lakeview
June 6 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 7 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 12 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
June 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
June 19 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 20 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 21 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
June 26 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Country Stampede
June 27 — North Platte, Neb. @ NebraskaLand Days
June 28 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam
July 10 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 11 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 12 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 17 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 18 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
July 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
July 31 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 2 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 7 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 9 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 14 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Aug. 16 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach
Aug. 23 — Dieppe, N.B. Canada @ YQM Country Fest
Aug. 24 — Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center