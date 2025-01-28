Luke Bryan Announces ‘Country Song Came On Tour’

Luke Bryan announced 30 dates on his 2025 “Country Song Came On Tour.” The tour is named after a song on his latest Mind Of A Country Boy album.

The new tour will kick off on May 29 in Bethel, N.Y., and will wrap up in late August in Indiana. The list of opening acts is lengthy: George Birge, Avery Anna, Ashland Craft, Mae Estes, Cole Goodwin, Braxton Keith, Randall King, Vincent Mason, Drake Milligan, Adrien Nunez, and Owen Riegling will all open select shows, with DJ Rock committed to the full tour.

Tickets for Luke Bryan’s 2025 “Country Song Came On Tour” go on sale on Friday (January 31) at 10 AM at Bryan’s website.

Luke posted the news to Instagram, writiing, “That neon’s burning on me… #CountrySongCameOnTour will be coming to you this summer, featuring many special guests. Nut House ticket presale starts Tuesday 1/28 at 8 am local time. Tickets go on sale Friday 1/31 at 10 am local time.”

Luke Bryan’s 2025 ‘Country Song Came On’ Tour Dates:

May 29 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

May 30 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 31 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 5 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amp. at Lakeview

June 6 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 7 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 12 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

June 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

June 19 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 20 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 21 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

June 26 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Country Stampede

June 27 — North Platte, Neb. @ NebraskaLand Days

June 28 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam

July 10 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 11 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 12 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 17 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 18 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

July 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 31 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 2 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 7 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 9 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 14 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Aug. 16 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach

Aug. 23 — Dieppe, N.B. Canada @ YQM Country Fest

Aug. 24 — Bangor, Maine, Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

