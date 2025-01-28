Riley Green Plays Second Fiddle To This Social Media Star

Riley Green gets a lot of attention from his fans, but over the last couple of years, he has gotten used to playing second fiddle to his dog, Carl, who has almost 90,000 followers on Instagram @carlthecowboycorgi.

Riley told us, “I can tell you I haven’t done an interview in the last year that didn’t involve Carl. People walk into my meet and greets now and look at my feet. They’re just looking for him. Like, I don’t even know if people come to my show to see me anymore. I had no idea what I was getting into when I got him, but he’s just a unique dog.”

He added, “I think he’s a funny lookin’ dog. I think that’s one part of the appeal, but it’s been cool. I mean, it’s a whole ‘nother world on tour that fans are really excited about. Where they used to have signs that said something about me in the crowd, now they’re all about Carl.”

The country star’s dog’s account recently posted about the Nashville snow.

Green is from the relatively small town of Jacksonville, Alabama. With a population of 14,700, it ranks as the 51st largest city in Alabama, but Riley says he never longed to get out of Jacksonville, not even to move to a larger city in Alabama.

Riley told us in a recent interview, “There’s never been a time when I was like, dreading being home. You know, there were some colleges in Alabama – Alabama and Auburn – where we would go and hang out, you know, when I was in school. But I never thought of living anywhere else. It’s still hard for me to picture living anywhere else.”

The country star is an avid hunter, to say the least, with his Instagram handle and nickname being “Riley Duckman.” Green recently posted photos of a deer hunting trip at his new property in the midwest. He wrote, “First buck off my new farm in Kansas, and he was a good one. It took a bunch of hours sittin’ in a tree with a bow, but he finally slipped up. Damn I love it out here..#bowhunting #theychasing #deerhuntin #weouthere”

