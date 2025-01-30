Alan Jackson and John Michael Montgomery Announce Retirement from Touring

Two legends of country music are getting ready to say goodbye. Alan Jackson and John Michael Montgomery just announced they’ll stop touring in 2025.

Montgomery shared the news on New Year’s Eve, announcing his ‘ROAD TO HOME’ tour. In a statement to American Songwriter, the singer said, “Thanks so much for your support for the last three decades. It’s meant so much to me.”

Since his 1992 hit “Life’s A Dance,” Montgomery’s songs have touched countless fans. He dominated radio with number ones like “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “I Swear,” and “I Can Love You Like That.” His album sales have topped 16 million copies.

After 30 years on tour, Montgomery wants to spend more time with family. Though he might still pop up for occasional shows after the farewell tour ends.

Jackson kicks off his farewell shows on August 2, 2024. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, he said, “I’ve been touring for over 30 years, played everywhere in the country and parts of the world, and had a wonderful career. But I’ve come to a point where it’s time to hang up my cowboy hat and focus on what really matters most to me.”

Jackson’s “Last Call: One More for the Road” ends May 17, 2025, with 10 shows planned. He’s stepping away because of his ongoing struggle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which makes it hard for him to move around on stage.

Both artists shot to fame in the early 1990s. They helped define country music’s sound during that time, each creating hit after hit that went platinum.