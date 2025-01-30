Bailey Zimmerman Teases New ‘Back-Up Plan’ Track on 25th Birthday Amid Apology for Drunken Performance

On January 28, as Bailey Zimmerman turned 25, he showed fans a snippet of “Back-Up Plan” and announced a big summer tour covering 16 cities kicking off June 6.

This news comes after a recent setback at Cancun’s Crash My Playa 2025. Zimmerman went on social media to sincerely apologize for performing while drunk, making a promise to his fans.

This new track will be part of his upcoming album, following the success of “Religiously.” The singer’s first album, “Leave The Light On,” broke records, becoming 2022’s biggest streaming debut across all genres.

The 2025 ‘New to Country’ tour starts at Indianapolis’ Everwise Amphitheater, featuring Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge. The packed schedule includes stops at major festivals like Country Jam 2025 and Windy City Smokeout 2025.

After getting laid off from his pipeline construction job, Zimmerman took a shot at music. That gamble really worked out – he landed two number-one hits, including the massive hit “Rock and a Hard Place.” His streaming numbers blew past previous records for new country artists.

“Religiously,” currently playing on country radio everywhere, talks about putting pride aside for personal growth. This message continues in “Back-Up Plan,” which focuses on perseverance and drive. Zimmerman emphasizes themes of perseverance in his music, advising listeners not to let anyone deter them from achieving their goals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFWUh3-MkpK/

His busy lineup now includes a spot at Nebraskaland Days 2025. The loaded tour schedule shows he’s ready to take on major venues across the country.