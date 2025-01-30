Blake Shelton Joins Forces with Country Stars for Epic Baltimore Concert

Mark your calendars, Baltimore – Blake Shelton is coming to CFG Bank Arena on March 20, 2025. The country superstar will perform alongside Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan, and Deana Carter.

The show brings together multiple generations of country stars as part of his Friends and Heroes Tour. Newcomer Emily Ann Roberts, who gained fame on “The Voice,” completes the evening’s lineup.

Over twenty years of making music, Shelton’s songs have dominated the airwaves. From “Austin” to “Ol’ Red,” “God’s Country” to “Honey Bee,” his hits remain fan favorites. His albums “Red River Blue,” “Based on a True Story…” and “Texoma Shore” connected deeply with audiences.

He’s racked up countless awards – from the Country Music Association to the Academy of Country Music. Since 2011, he’s coached aspiring singers on “The Voice,” helping his teams win nine seasons.

Recently, Shelton’s collaborations with wife Gwen Stefani keep climbing charts. Their duets “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere” both reached number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay list.

The concert promises an amazing lineup. Deana Carter brings her classics “Strawberry Wine” and “We Danced Anyway.” Army veteran Craig Morgan delivers heart with “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and “Almost Home.” Trace Adkins pumps up crowds with “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “Ladies Love Country Boys.”

Jump on it – tickets are available now for this unforgettable night of country music.