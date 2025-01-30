Carrie Underwood Returns as Judge for ‘American Idol’ Season 23

Carrie Underwood joins Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judges’ panel for Season 23 of American Idol. The show kicks off March 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“I can’t believe it. 20 years ago, I was standing on a stage just like this one,” said Underwood to ABC7.

Breaking new ground, the Season 4 winner becomes the first former contestant to become a judge.

Recent preview clips show the judges walking into audition rooms while Ryan Seacrest helps nervous contestants through their performances. In touching moments, Richie offers breathing exercises to help calm stressed-out singers who need a boost.

Behind-the-scenes footage reveals personal stories from contestants, including a parent hoping to show their kid how to chase their dreams. The preview highlights happy moments of contestants receiving their golden tickets to Hollywood.

Disney Television Group’s Craig Erwich notes how special it is to have the show’s biggest success story judge new talent. Her journey from contestant to superstar adds real experience to the panel.

With Seacrest hosting again, the show sticks to what works. When amazing voices fill the room, the judges jump out of their chairs with excitement.

The 23rd season brings new talent while keeping what fans love about the show – turning everyday people into stars. It’s a blend of familiar and fresh that keeps the show’s spirit alive.