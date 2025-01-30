Cody Johnson Thrills 13,000 Fans at Sold-Out Texas-Themed Show

The Enterprise Center was buzzing as 13,000 fans packed in to see Cody Johnson rock the house on January 24, 2025. For ninety minutes of country goodness, he blended new songs from his CMA Album of the Year ‘Leather Deluxe’ with his biggest crowd-pleasers.

Kicking off with ‘That’s Texas,’ the country powerhouse kept the momentum going. He seamlessly mixed new songs with fan favorites ‘Me and My Kind’ and ‘Dance Her Home.’ His latest album dropped in November 2024 with 13 standout tracks.

It’s amazing to see how far he’s come since his first album ‘Six Strings One Dream’ came out in 2009. These days, he’s racked up 17 RIAA certifications and a Pandora Billionaire Award, with his music hitting nearly 5 billion streams worldwide.

Johnson has three CMT Music Awards and two CMA Awards under his belt. The iHeart Music Awards crowned him “Best New Country Artist.” His streaming numbers jumped by a billion in both 2021 and 2022.

The Rockin CJB band brought their A-game in a show that focused on real musicianship instead of flashy effects. The crowd lost it when Carrie Underwood showed up on screen to duet ‘I’m Gonna Love You.’In a touching tribute, Johnson honored local