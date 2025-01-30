Jelly Roll And Bunnie Enjoy Birthday Trip To Hawaii Waterfalls

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, jumped into Hawaiian adventures during her birthday trip. They leaped off waterfalls and swam through dark waters with manta rays.

“So healing,” said Bunnie on her Facebook. “We giggled and smiled until our cheeks hurt.”

This trip marks eight years since they first met at the Country Saloon in Las Vegas back in 2015. Though their relationship had some rough patches – including a short breakup in 2018 – they stayed together. Before meeting each other, both struggled with addiction. Getting through those tough times made their relationship stronger.

Last August, they returned to Vegas to renew their vows at the place where they first met. Their story began when she watched him perform while she was dating someone else. After ending that relationship, mutual friends helped them reconnect.

For the second year in a row in the month of December, Jelly got rid of his phone so he could spend more time with his family instead of having his face in his phone.

Bunnie XO posted video of Jelly Roll standing next to his daughter Bailee on a bridge over the Cumberland River on her TikTok.

She wrote over the video clip, “Watch my husband throw his phone in the Cumberland River. Here we go!”

Bunnie says at the top of the video clip, “We’re witnessing the annual Jelly Roll gets rid of his phone saga.”

Jelly says, looking at the camera for the last time, “You know how I throw my phone out all the time? We’re at the Cumberland River at the Shelby Street walkway. Mama, I love you, baby. I love you. I look forward to spending my time at home with you, mama, with no outside interference.”

The singer then throws his phone into the river and you can hear it hit the water and sink.

Bunnie captioned the video, “We’re sorry, Jelly can’t come to the phone right now. #BaileeandBunnie.”

