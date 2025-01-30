Kelly Clarkson Spotlights Rising Star Ella Langley, Covers “Better Be Tough” on Show

This week, Kelly Clarkson delivered her take on “Better Be Tough” by newcomer Ella Langley. The performance adds to Langley’s growing fame following her Musical Event of the Year win at the 2024 CMA Awards.

On her show, Clarkson regularly covers country songs. She’s tackled hits from Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, and Shania Twain, supporting both established and emerging artists in the genre.

The song appears on Langley’s first album, “Hungover,” which dropped last August. Industry veterans Brett James, Erik Dylan, and Will Bundy teamed up to write the track.

The Alabama native found success with “You Look Like You Love Me,” a collaboration with Riley Green that took off. The song has racked up 170 million streams globally and reached number 13 on country radio. They grabbed top honors at November’s 58th CMA Awards.

Last November saw the release of “Still Hungover,” an expanded version of her debut album featuring four new songs. “Weren’t for the Wind” kicks off the new collection.

Before making it big, Langley gained experience playing local bars and festivals in Hope Hull, Alabama. Her talents caught the attention of Columbia Records and Sony Music Nashville, leading to her signing in early 2023.

Her sound blends influences from Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson with elements of Stevie Nicks. This combination creates her unique country voice and songwriting style.

She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in early 2023. That same year, Spotify named her a Hot Country Artist to Watch.

Langley is currently on the road, headlining “The Hungover Tour,” her first major North American tour. Sponsored by Happenstance Whiskey, the tour continues to pack venues.