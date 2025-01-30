Rascal Flatts’ New Song With The Jonas Brothers
Rascal Flatts has a new collaboration: “I Dare You,” featuring the Jonas Brothers, will be released tomorrow (1/31). The surprising team-up signals their return to the airwaves.
They’re hitting the road next month for their big 25th anniversary “Life Is a Highway Tour.” Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will open the shows.
The band gave fans a sneak peek of “I Dare You” this week on their social media. The song comes ahead of their first major tour dates since taking a break in 2020.
The trio posted a clip of the new song on Instagram along with fan comments about who they should record a duet with. They captioned the post, “New collab with @jonasbrothers coming your way!! Can’t wait for you to hear “I Dare You” THIS Friday! Pre-save now.”
Many fans reacted including one who said, “This is what dreams are made of.” Another fan commented, “This is amazing! I’m so excited.” One more fan wrote, “OMG we can’t wait!!!!!!!!”
Almost a week ago, the trio posted a video clip on Instagram saying they were “so excited” to announce their new duet, but bleeped out the name of who they were working with. They captioned that post, “Y’all better leave your guesses below!”
Many fans guessed with names like Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson, and a few even guessed Jonas Brothers.
In August (2024), Joe Jonas told Entertainment Weekly their new upcoming album would have a lot of collaborations. He said, “We packed it with features. I was reaching out to a lot of different people because I felt like I wanted to have other narratives and other voices and a lot of duets.”