RODEOHOUSTON 2025: Star-Studded Lineup Announced Featuring Reba, Post Malone

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off at NRG Park, running from March 4 through March 23. Country legend Reba McEntire makes her grand return to the event after almost two decades away.

The lineup features plenty of new blood this year, with nine performers making their rodeo debuts. McEntire’s show will be her 20th performance – adding to her legacy as the first female artist inducted into the Star Trail of Fame back in 2007.

“Each season, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo aims to bring a strong lineup of artists that reflect our Western roots while still offering an array of music that embraces Houston’s culture,” said Chris Boleman to RodeoHouston.com.

Country stars Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan share the bill with hip-hop star Post Malone. The show also features up-and-comers Riley Green and Bailey Zimmerman alongside Latin music star Carin León. Warren Zeiders, Grupo Frontera, Charley Crockett, and Zach Top add to the impressive lineup.

The schedule celebrates Houston’s diverse cultural mix. Go Tejano Day hits the stage March 16, while Black Heritage Day lights up the arena March 7 with stellar performances.

What began as a small event in 1931 has evolved into a massive celebration. Trail riders first appeared in 1952, and five years later, the first scholarship was awarded to help a student pursue their dreams.

The venue has hosted music giants – from Elvis Presley’s legendary moves to Gene Autry’s cowboy classics. Texas native George Strait packs the house whenever he performs, showing how the rodeo blends traditional Western culture with modern entertainment.

Ready to join the fun? Grab your tickets on RodeoHouston’s website. Each day features exciting rodeo action, topped off with amazing musical performances.