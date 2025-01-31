Jelly Roll’s Rollicking Fire Aid Performance

Jelly Roll performed a cover of Bob Seger’s “Hollywood Nights,” during the Fire Aid LA benefit concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California last night (1/30). Jelly was the only country act to grace the stage; he joined other artists, including Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

Jelly opened his performance by saying, “I am honored to play some country music.” He then sang his song, “I Am Not OK,” a song about knowing that he can’t be the only one holding on for dear life. Then he performed the Seger cover, joined by Travis Barker of Blink-182 on drums.

Jelly wore a black outfit with a gray jacket and his signature turned-back, at times baseball cap, this one an LA Dodgers hat.

At one point during his performance of “Hollywood Nights,” he said to the audience, “You know what I’m talking about,” referring to a line in the popular song.

After the performance, he said to the crowd as he took off his hat, “We love you, Los Angeles!”

Less than three weeks ago, a series of historic wildfires destroyed more than 16,000 structures in the Los Angeles area.

Fueled by powerful winds and dry conditions, the fires started on January 7 and roared across the Los Angeles area, killing at least 29 people, including some who died trying to prevent the fires from engulfing their homes, and destroying thousands of structures.

A Los Angeles County fire official said an untold number of significant injuries were linked to two of the fires, and a city official in Los Angeles described the night of January 7 as “one of the most devastating and terrifying” that she had seen. You can donate to Fire Aid here.

