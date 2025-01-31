Jelly Roll to Headline Benefit Concert for LA Firefighters at Rose Bowl

Jelly Roll is putting on a free show at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl on February 1, 2025. The concert pays tribute to emergency workers who fought LA’s recent wildfires.

Emergency workers can grab up to four tickets through their departments until January 29. Both LA Fire and Sheriff’s departments will send out tickets by email, with final confirmations going out January 30.

Kicking off at 8 p.m., the show runs alongside another benefit that week. A separate concert called FireAid, featuring Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, happens January 30 at two spots – the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The artist has made giving back a regular thing. Jelly Roll set up a music studio in Davidson County’s youth jail and helped stock food banks while on tour in 2024.

But his reach goes beyond music into community work. Between performances, he talks to Congress about fentanyl dangers and heads to prisons to connect with inmates.

After winning at the CMT Music Awards with “Son of a Sinner,” he balances making hits with backing mental health causes.

Special guests will join the main show, though names are being kept secret. The evening shines a light on first responders’ crucial work during disasters.

This concert fits with his bigger mission of helping others, teaming up with groups tackling addiction and mental health issues across the U.S.