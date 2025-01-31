Keith Urban Gets ‘Roll of Renown’ Honor in Australia

Keith Urban was inducted into the Roll of Renown during the 53rd Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth (Australia) last week. This is a prestigious honor recognizing individuals who’ve made extraordinary contributions to the Australian country music industry.

Inducting Keith was fellow country artist and Roll of Renown member Kasey Chambers who sang a poem she wrote just for Urban, while new artist Denvah shared how Keith has inspired her and countless other artists to pursue their dreams.

In accepting this honor, Urban cited his early believers, his family, and team and showered the city of Tamworth with his appreciation while reminiscing about busking on the streets of the city with Troy Cassar-Daley. “To be in that family is mind-blowing,” he said of the honor.

Keith joined previous inductees including Slim Dusty, Kasey Chambers, Tex Morton, Buddy Williams, Chad Morgan, Smoky Dawson, John Williamson, Joy McKean, Beccy Cole, and Troy Cassar-Daley.

While in Tamworth, Urban visited the Golden Guitar, a festival landmark, where he happened to take part in a marriage proposal and then headed to The Tamworth Hotel and Beer Garden, where he jumped onstage and performed.

He posted to Instagram along with photos from the event, “Roll of Renown. What an honor and absolutely surreal! Thank you to everyone who made last weekend possible in Tamworth, and thank you @kaseychambersmusic and @denvah_music_ for your kind words.”

In addition to being inducted into the Roll of Renown, Keith also picked up the award for Top Selling Australian Country Album for his latest, HIGH, at the Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth.

He told us recently about the success of his latest album, High, “First and foremost, just my own sense of satiation from the songs, the record. I feel good about it. I feel really good about it. I’m grateful for it, and I’m jonesing to get these songs into the set and get them on the road and play them and have hopefully people know them and be a part of that. That’s always the next layer for me. That’s always the next level is that engagement with the audience.”

