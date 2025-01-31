Morgan Wallen Releases New Song: ‘I’m The Problem’

Morgan Wallen released the title track today of his upcoming album I’m The Problem.

“I’m The Problem” was written by Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block, and Jamie McLaughlin. The song features keyboardist Dave Cohen, electric guitarist Tom Bukovac, and acoustic guitarist Bryan Sutton.

“I’m The Problem” follows Wallen’s latest, “Smile,” which reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Previous release, “Love Somebody,” recently became Wallen’s 17th No. 1 at Country radio. Upon its release in October, the song became Wallen’s first solo song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It additionally debuted on 11 charts globally and led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles each sit atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

The upcoming I’m The Problem album sparked Wallen’s recently announced 2025 “I’m The Problem Tour.” Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Wallen’s 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario; and more.

Earlier this month (January) Wallen surprised fans with an unexpected release, “Smile.”

Written by Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, and Luis Witkiewitz, “Smile” is a continuation of a theme set by previous releases, “Lies Lies Lies” and “Love Somebody,” as the narrator navigates life’s little moments and longings. “Smile” depicts a relationship as we see them today through filtered snapshots. “Lies Lies Lies” became Morgan’s 16th No. 1 at country radio.

