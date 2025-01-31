Rascal Flatts Release Song, Set 2025 Tour

As we recently reported, Rascal Flatts have jumpstarted 2025 tapping global pop superstars, Jonas Brothers on their new single “I Dare You.”

Jay DeMarcus said, “We’re so excited to kick off this next chapter of Rascal Flatts with this single, working with Kevin, Joe, and Nick is such a blast, they’re class acts. I think this song fits perfectly into our catalog while also showing off something new and exciting, and we can’t wait to share it with our fans on the road!”

Written by Nick Jonas, Shay Mooney, Dewain Whitmore Jr, and Tommy English, the new track features vibrant harmonies and pop-centric production with a tinge of twang.

The country icons are hitting the road next month (February) on their nearly sold-out “Life Is A Highway Tour,” joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane.

Celebrating 25 years as an act, Rascal Flatts will start their 22-stop trek in Evansville, Indiana, marking the first celebration of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music, delivering a thank you to the fans who have supported them throughout their over two-decade-long careers.

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

2/13 Evansville, IN – Ford Center SOLD OUT

2/14 Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum SOLD OUT

2/15 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena SOLD OUT

2/22 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD OUT

2/27 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center SOLD OUT

2/28 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center SOLD OUT

3/1 Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena SOLD OUT

3/6 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena SOLD OUT

3/7 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center SOLD OUT

3/8 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre SOLD OUT

3/13 Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena SOLD OUT

3/14 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena SOLD OUT

3/15 Allentown, PA – PPL Center SOLD OUT

3/20 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Propst Arena SOLD OUT

3/21 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

3/22 Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena SOLD OUT

3/27 Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

3/28 Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME SOLD OUT

3/29 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

4/3 Estero, FL – Hertz Arena SOLD OUT

4/4 Orlando, FL – Kia Center SOLD OUT

4/5 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena SOLD OUT

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.