Darius Rucker Explains Move To London

Darius Rucker has moved to London and let fans know through a series of posts on his Instagram. A week ago, Darius posted a photo of himself in a coat with his two dogs at a park, then a city shot and wrote, “So Freddie, Larry, and I are doing a thing. Any guesses?”

Fan guessed many things, including Canada, and one fan asked if he was at Hyde Park in London.

Apparently, he was as his next post was in London. He posted a photo of himself outside of a London Theater and wrote, “Had a great time in London at the Novello Theatre watching Mamma Mia!”

His following has been asking why he would leave America and his beloved South Carolina and he clarified in a post over the weekend. He wrote, “I’ve been a traveling musician all my life. I’m living in London while working on some new music and playing some shows. Always been on the bucket list — but don’t get it twisted y’all … nothing will ever replace the Carolinas, and it is still home.”

He concluded, “Thanks for believing in me and supporting my music wherever we make it! Love y’all! — DR”

A Fun Story

Rucker posted an exchange from a fan on his Instagram that showed one of his famous friends, but the fan didn’t know who his friend was at the time. He posted the photo of himself and some fans shared what the fan wrote: “Storytime, one time me and a friend saw Darius Rucker at a bar, and we asked his friend to take a photo of us.”

The fan continued, “Darius was laughing and kept saying, ‘I’m gonna tell this story.’ Then we saw people ask to take a photo with his friend.”

The next slide shows a photo of actor Woody Harrelson. The fan wrote, “We asked Woody Harrelson to take a photo OF us. His friend. Luckily, he left this (selfie photo of Woody). The end.”

Rucker captioned the repost, “Still laughing @woodyharrelson”

