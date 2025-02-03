Jelly Roll Will Make His Acting Debut On CBS Drama

Jelly Roll is trading the music stage for a role as a hospital orderly in CBS’s hit show Fire Country when it comes back this winter.

A new promo video for the episode features Jelly Roll and series star/creator Max Thieriot. In the video, Jelly Roll said, “From the stage to the fire line, it’s time to see if I can keep up,” later turning to Thieriot, and saying with a chuckle, “Man, this is tougher than the Grammys.”

Set in the fictional town of Edgewater in Northern California, the show follows an ex-prisoner looking for redemption through a firefighting program.

When the third season returns after its break, viewers will see Jelly’s episode sometime in April.

As one of CBS’s biggest hits, Fire Country mixes stories about second chances with intense firefighting action. The main character’s journey to redemption drives the story.

CBS is following its usual playbook by bringing musicians to TV. The network has often featured country artists in its drama shows. Kane Brown appeared as a character in Fire Country in 2023.

Jelly recently (1/30) performed a cover of Bob Seger’s “Hollywood Nights,” during the Fire Aid LA benefit concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Jelly was the only country act to grace the stage; he joined other artists, including Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

Jelly opened his performance by saying, “I am honored to play some country music.” He then sang his song, “I Am Not OK,” a song about knowing that he can’t be the only one holding on for dear life. Then he performed the Seger cover, joined by Travis Barker of Blink-182 on drums.

Jelly wore a black outfit with a gray jacket and his signature turned-back, at times baseball cap, this one an LA Dodgers hat.

At one point during his performance of “Hollywood Nights,” he said to the audience, “You know what I’m talking about,” referring to a line in the popular song.

After the performance, he said to the crowd as he took off his hat, “We love you, Los Angeles!”

