Post Malone OREO Cookies – A Kicks Wake Up Krew Taste Test

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: Post Malone performs onstage at the Class of 2024 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Never fear, when a new sweet snack launches, your Kicks Wake Up Krew will search for them and do an official taste test. And the long-awaited snack we got our hands on today: Post Malone OREO Cookies.

We talked about this Post Malone/OREO collaboration weeks ago. And we couldn’t wait until they arrived in stores. Honestly, neither of us thought about today being the day… until we received a Facebook message from a listener who had already grabbed himself some cookies to try.

I decided right then that Dub would be tasked with securing some of these cookies for us today, so we could do a taste test tomorrow. But, we didn’t have to wait! Our friend and listener, Ms. Carole, found some of the Post Malone OREO Cookies and brought them to us before the show was even over this morning.

Dub and I were both starving and joked that it would be nice if someone brought us some of them. It wasn’t long before I got the text that Ms. Carole was at the office. She secured us a few of the 4 packs of the new limited-edition cookies… Which was perfect for us to give them a true taste test.

Post Malone OREO Cookies – Taste Test Video

We couldn’t wait. As soon as we had a break, we propped the camera up and proceeded with our official taste test. So what did we think of the Post Malone OREO Cookies? Check out the video!

These cookies definitely did not disappoint! A delicious combination of the original OREO cookie, the golden OREO, plus the shortbread and salted caramel creme. There’s a perfect blend of sweet, buttery cookie flavor with a hint of salt from the caramel. A lot of flavors all in one bite, but a delicious combination. It’s safe to say… if you find these, buy the BIG pack (or at least secure multiple four-packs)… Because these are way too good to limit yourself to just 4!

