Trending News With The Krew – March 28, 2025

Cody: Hopefully you have been saving for Easter eggs.

Dub: Look, man. I mean, number one, regular eggs. So if you're trying to dye regular eggs, those are way more expensive. Yep. And the candy ones? Yeah. Gotta take out a loan.

Cody: So Easter's coming up April 20th and Easter egg prices have increased by 50% this year.

Dub: Yep, 100%.

Cody: But not only that, the size of them are shrinking as well.

Dub: Also 100%.

Cody: So retailers are blaming the rising cocoa costs for the price hikes. And the price of chocolate has risen by 16.5% in the last year. So it still doesn't explain the 50% price increase to me.

Dub: Here's what's crazy. So the other day I bought a bag of the Hershey's milk chocolate eggs, like the ones, you know, the little small ones like this. So the bag itself is about this big.Yeah. Okay. It's only about half full.Yeah. All right. Half that bag is basically air.And it was five bucks. It's crazy. For a bag of half full chocolate.Yeah. Any kind of Easter chocolate right now, like we were at Walmart the other day and Kelsey saw something. I can't remember what it was, but it was chocolate.It was some sort of Easter chocolate and it was like $4.50, almost $5. She goes, why is it that expensive? And I told her, I was like, it sounds like an excuse, but it's this whole cocoa thing.Yeah.

Cody: You know?

Dub: It's crazy though. It really is. I mean, again, if you're going to charge that much, fill the bag up.You know what I mean? Please. I would rather pay more and get a full bag than pay, you know, a little bit less.And it's not even a full bag. Crazy.

Cody: Well, you guys know that I am pretty big into fitness and I do work out in the afternoons, but fitness experts have recently polled, were recently polled for the ideal time to hit the gym and morning workouts are recommended for alertness, mood improvement, and getting the blood flowing.

Dub: Which you used to do before you started doing this here thing with me. I did. You used to do the early morning workout.

Cody: I mean, these days I get up and I get on the treadmill for about 10 minutes just to walk and wake myself up, but not a full blown workout, but experts suggest avoiding intense evening workouts close to bedtime to prevent negative impacts on sleep.

Dub: Yeah, that's true.

Cody: This is probably why I don't sleep well. Finding the right time may require some trial and error to suit the individual preferences and schedules.

Dub: Look, I've got mad respect for the people that get up in the morning, go to the gym, do a workout, come home, shower, and then go to work. Like I got mad because I know me and I know I couldn't do it.

Cody: There's no way. You also get up at 3:15 in the morning.

Dub: Exactly right. Yeah, I could not do that. Like I literally plan out my morning.I'm like, all right, look, I can sleep until this time. This is the exact last minute that I can stay in bed before I got to get up and get ready and get to work on time.

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: So yeah, props to anybody that gets up and does the gym before work. Again, could not do it. So the folks at Brock's that make jelly beans and like all different kinds of candies, they are offering an Easter egg hiding service to help families enjoy their hunt together.Because typically, you know, it's mom and dad or the Easter bunny that hides the eggs, right? And then the kids find them. Sometimes the adults want to find some Easter eggs to make it fun for themselves.

Cody: Exactly.

Dub: So now the service is only available in America's top 10 jelly bean markets, which include Baltimore, Boston, and Chicago. It also said South Carolina on the website. It didn't say a specific part of South Carolina. It just said South Carolina. So this feature could be available to our friends across the river. Um, it says, quote, spring celebrations are only complete with Brock's jelly beans and Easter egg hunts. So it felt natural for us to combine these traditions and make it easier for families to enjoy them. So I'm assuming that a Brock's representative that better be dressed in an Easter bunny suit comes and hides your Easter eggs for you. Yeah, that would be really fun. But can you imagine, though, if somebody was really trying to surprise you and didn't tell you that they had this and some stranger comes rolling up to your yard?

Cody: Yeah, that could turn ugly pretty quick.

Dub: Next thing you know, what started as a simple Easter egg hunt ends with a story on the news.

