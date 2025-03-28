Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Reba McEntire, Lady Gaga, and More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Reba McEntire is performing on stage wearing a red shimmery dress in front of Christmas candy canes.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Lady GagaReba McEntire
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
TikTok and CapCut’s Viral ‘Chubby Filter’ Receives Massive Backlash
Human InterestTikTok and CapCut’s Viral ‘Chubby Filter’ Receives Massive BacklashYvette DeLaCruz
Thinking Your Partner Might Be Cheating? Experts Warn Against Using ‘Loyalty Testers’
Human InterestThinking Your Partner Might Be Cheating? Experts Warn Against Using ‘Loyalty Testers’
easter egg prices - Group Of Children Wearing Bunny Ears Running To Pick Up Chocolate Egg On Easter Egg Hunt In Garden
Human InterestTrending News With The Krew – March 28, 2025Cody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect