Augusta GreenJackets Announce An Alternate Identity

The Augusta GreenJackets will swap their regular uniforms for pink ones when they become the Augusta Azaleas. The team plans will take on the new identity in a special two-game event at SRP Park when they face off against Myrtle Beach on April 18-19, 2025.

"We could not be more thrilled to showcase the Augusta Azaleas at SRP Park this year," said GreenJackets General Manager Brandon Greene to MiLB.com. "Nothing captures the beauty and serenity of springtime in Augusta like the azalea flower, and we can't wait for GreenJackets fans to see these jerseys on the field."

Local artist Jason Craig created the eye-catching designs, mixing different shades of pink with flower patterns. The look celebrates spring in the CSRA and the beautiful flower that is often associated with the Masters Tournament.

The games come with some sweet deals for fans. The first thousand people get free blankets, and everyone can enjoy half-price draft beer both nights.

On Saturday, Jaycie Ward will kick things off with live music before the game starts. And as part of a State Farm Saturday, fans have the chance to hang out with players.

Fans can grab flower-themed gear at the stadium shop and online store. They'll also have a shot at winning game-worn uniforms through both live and online auctions.

Friday's game will start at 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. And Saturday's game kicks off at 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games are part of a 6-game series between the GreenJackets and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The weekend wraps up with a fireworks show each night - another fun promotion from the Atlanta Braves' Single-A team.