Cody Johnson: Singing Face To Face With Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood are lovin’ being the number one song in country music with “I’m Gonna Love You.”

After Carrie said “yes” to being a part of the song, and as she arrived at the studio – with one look to Cody, he knew that Underwood had an idea for how to record the collaboration, and the result happened in just one take.

Johnson told us in a recent interview, "I had my part done, and she came in and sang her part, and we were listening back to it. I don’t know what the look on her face was, but it was just kind of like, ‘I’m not satisfied.’ And she said, ‘What if we just sang it together, like, live?’ And so we just set up two microphones, went in there, and got on the other side of the glass, and that’s what it is."

He added with a smile, "We did one live take, and that’s what you hear.”

Cody recently played the C2C festival – headlining shows in London, Glasgow, and Belfast. He followed that up with a trip to Australia for his show at CMC Rocks.

The country star has shows through the end of March in Australia and New Zealand before returning home to the States.

Johnson is thrilled to be at number one on country radio for a second consecutive week with his duet with Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You."

Cody posted the news to his Instagram, writing, "Back-to-back weeks at #1 — what an unbelievable ride! Huge thanks to Country Radio and the most amazing fans for the love and support you’ve shown “I’m Gonna Love You.” Sharing this moment with the legendary @carrieunderwood has been an absolute honor."

He continued, "Y’all have brought unmatched energy to every show this year, and we feel it every single night. Major shoutout to the powerhouse songwriters Chris Stevens (@regisfunk), @kellyarchermusic, and @travisrdenning for trusting us with such a special song. Much love and respect — this one’s for #COJONation!"