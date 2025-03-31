Backstage Country
Cody Johnson: Singing Face To Face With Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood are lovin’ being the number one song in country music with “I’m Gonna Love You.” After Carrie said “yes” to being a part of the…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Cody Johnson poses in a green shirt and cowboy hat and Carrie Underwood poses in a black dress.
Hubert Vestili, Terry Wyatt/Getty images

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood are lovin’ being the number one song in country music with “I’m Gonna Love You.”

After Carrie said “yes” to being a part of the song, and as she arrived at the studio – with one look to Cody, he knew that Underwood had an idea for how to record the collaboration, and the result happened in just one take.

Johnson told us in a recent interview, "I had my part done, and she came in and sang her part, and we were listening back to it. I don’t know what the look on her face was, but it was just kind of like, ‘I’m not satisfied.’ And she said, ‘What if we just sang it together, like, live?’ And so we just set up two microphones, went in there, and got on the other side of the glass, and that’s what it is."

He added with a smile, "We did one live take, and that’s what you hear.”

Cody recently played the C2C festival – headlining shows in London, Glasgow, and Belfast. He followed that up with a trip to Australia for his show at CMC Rocks.

The country star has shows through the end of March in Australia and New Zealand before returning home to the States.

Johnson is thrilled to be at number one on country radio for a second consecutive week with his duet with Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You."

Cody posted the news to his Instagram, writing, "Back-to-back weeks at #1 — what an unbelievable ride! Huge thanks to Country Radio and the most amazing fans for the love and support you’ve shown “I’m Gonna Love You.” Sharing this moment with the legendary @carrieunderwood has been an absolute honor."

He continued, "Y’all have brought unmatched energy to every show this year, and we feel it every single night. Major shoutout to the powerhouse songwriters Chris Stevens (@regisfunk), @kellyarchermusic, and @travisrdenning for trusting us with such a special song. Much love and respect — this one’s for #COJONation!"

See that post here.

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupEditor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
