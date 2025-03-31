Tickets Available Now

Backstage Country
Alex Cauthren
Sponsored by
April 4th through the 13th at Augusta Mall: Do Portugal Circus is coming back to Augusta! It will offer a show for the entire family to enjoy, including a flying trapeze, motorcyclists in the globe of death, aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, dancers, clowns, and so much more! Performing under the Big Top in the parking lot of Augusta Mall for ten days only! Tickets are selling fast, so what are you waiting for? Get your tickets now at their website.

Alex CauthrenEditor
