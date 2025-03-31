Trending News With The Krew – March 31, 2025

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 01: A view of the Gatorade logo on coolers, jugs, and bottles prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Today's news includes new Gatorade Flavor Mashups, a new stir stick created to detect spiked drinks, and some Walmarts are locking up canned meat.

Transcript:

Cody: Gotta be honest, it's been a while since I've had any Gatorade, but apparently they're releasing new flavor mashups.

Dub: Okay, it's about the only thing they haven't done recently.

Cody: Yeah, so they're combining classic flavors like Cool Blue with Fruit Punch and Lemon Lime with Orange. And it's actually a celebration of their 60th anniversary.

Dub: Now, I'm gonna be honest, I like a lot of these flavors on their own, but how are they gonna taste together?

You know what I mean? I mean, Cool Blue is great, Fruit Punch is great, but I mean, I don't know about Cool Blue, Fruit Punch, you know?

Cody: I don't know. Lemon Lime with Orange sounds good.

Dub: That one does sound pretty good. I mean, am I gonna get one when I see it to try it?

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: Yeah, that's what we do. So we'll at least buy two of them and see what they're all about.

Cody: Absolutely. And, you know, I'm glad that I don't have to worry about this, but, you know, there are people that go out and they enjoy a few drinks, you know, maybe they're with some friends or whatever, but there's, you know, a huge risk of your drink being spiked if you're not extremely careful.

Dub: I've heard far too many stories from, you know, friends of mine's, you know, sisters or girlfriends or whatever talking about when they went out and something got put in their drink.

Thankfully, nothing happened other than they got super sick.

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: You know, but it is far too common these days.

Cody: Well, I really like the fact that the University of British Columbia, some researchers there have created a stir stick that detects whether or not your drink has been spiked with drugs.

Dub: That's awesome.

Cody: So it's called spikeless. It can detect GHB and ketamine in just 30 seconds.

Dub: It's a game changer.

Cody: Yeah. So it changes color if it detects drugs in any alcoholic or even non-alcoholic drink.

Dub: This is awesome. And I think that if this thing proves to be what they say it is, I think that every bar, nightclub, restaurant, any place that serves alcohol should have these readily available.

Cody: A hundred percent.

Dub: That's great. Now, this on the other hand, not great.

There are some Walmart stores that are locking up canned meats, such as Spam in order to deter shoplifters.

Cody: We're locking up canned meats now.

Dub: Really? Here we are, folks.We got to lock up Spam in 2025.

Cody: This is insane.

Dub: People have been posting videos of themselves calling Walmart associates over to unlock glass cases so they can buy the meat.

So look, man, the last thing that you want to do when you're buying spam is have to bring other people into it. You know what I'm saying? Like that should be a purchase that like, hey, yeah, I bought it. I'm not happy about it either.

You shouldn't have to ring a call button to get somebody to unlock the case so that you can buy your spam.

Many people find the safeguards ridiculous. I do too. I mean, here we are in 2025. We've got cars that can drive themselves, but we're locking up the freaking spam.

That's where we're at as a society.

