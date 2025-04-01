2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tees Off Wednesday
Since 2019, this 54-hole Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) has split its rounds between two beautiful courses. The first two rounds are at Champions Retreat Golf Club and the final round is at Augusta National's legendary grounds.
Sixty top players earn their spots through world rankings — the top 30 Americans and the top 30 international players. Past champions can come back to defend their crown for five years running.
Winning opens doors to both the U.S. Women's Open and the AIG Women's Open. Champions also get spots in select amateur events through different channels, including committee selections and tournament wins.
This tournament now stands as the crown jewel of women's amateur golf. It brings college stars head-to-head with young phenoms and international talents on golf's most famous stage.