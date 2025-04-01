Backstage Country
Augusta GreenJackets Set for Historic Home Opener at SRP Park on April 4

Rebecca Allen
GreenJackets baseball at SRP Park.

SRP Park will come alive this week, as the Augusta GreenJackets kick off their 2025 season at home. They'll face off against the Columbia Fireflies on April 4 in North Augusta.

Fans can look forward to three exciting days of baseball. Opening night kicks off with free golf towels and live music. The first 2,000 fans will receive 2025 magnet schedules at the April 5 game, and the first 1,000 fans can get team photos on April 6.

At Saturday's game, the night ends with a fireworks show, sponsored by the Lifelink Foundation and Donate Life Georgia.

Sunday's game will feature a new alternate green uniform, plus kids can play catch on the field before the game and run the bases afterward. 

Ready to watch some baseball? Get tickets by calling 803-349-WINS (9467), online, or at the box office at 187 Railroad Ave.

Augusta Greenjackets
Rebecca AllenWriter
