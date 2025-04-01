Carrie Underwood Is Enjoying Her Last Vegas Shows

Carrie Underwood has been in Las Vegas playing out the last remaining shows of her "Reflection" residency at Resorts World. She posted many photos from a show this week on Instagram.

Carrie captioned the recent post, "Last night’s crowd was CRAZY! What a great night in #Vegas! Hope all who came out had a good time! I saw people in the crowd that came Friday night too! What a compliment! @resortsworldlv #Reflection photos - @jeffjohnsonimages."

Many fans reacted to the post, with one fan who went to the show writing, "We liked Friday’s show so much, we went again on Saturday! Such a great show and a tight band. We enjoyed meeting drummer Seth, what a nice guy!" Another fan gushed, "What a spectacular show and experience! You are truly beautiful and amazing!" One more fan said, We were blown away by your show on Friday ~ AMAZING!! Thanks for sharing your incredible talent with all of us (and for the gift of your time before the show, too.) Hope you enjoyed your family time!"

Underwood's final "Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency" shows at Resorts World Theatre will be on April 9, 11, and 12.

Carrie posted a few days ago about her Vegas show, "So, what do I do every night at #REFLECTION between #DirtyLaundry and #TwoBlackCadillacs? I tell jokes to my band and crew of course! #MomJoke @jeffjohnsonimages."

Carrie is a ray of confidence as she finds her place on American Idol as the newest judge. The superstar just glows on TV, giving much-needed advice to those on the show who are trying to make it big like she did twenty years ago.

Having talked to Underwood in many interviews over the years, I have been fortunate enough to watch her change from a shy girl from Oklahoma to a savvy music star who is known and loved the world over.

Back in the early stages of her massive career, Carrie told me that she wasn't really comfortable having so many people focused on her. She offered, "I just wish I was smoother. I never know what to say. I'm the worst person in social situations. I am always nervous, and I'm such a quiet watcher. I love to go places and just sit and watch other people."