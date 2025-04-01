ESPN, Noah Kahan Stir Controversy With New ‘Georgia On My Mind’ Masters Spot

Sometimes, messing with perfection can get you in a bit of trouble. ESPN is feeling that right now, after releasing a new 2025 Masters Tournament preview commercial with a new version of Georgia on My Mind.

The iconic Ray Charles version that everyone knows and loves is gone for this spot, and in has stepped folk-rock superstar Noah Kahan.

The 30-second commercial features Augusta National's beautiful scenery mixed with footage of previous winners. And of course, ESPN hopes this combination will draw younger viewers while keeping its core audience, as Kahan skyrocketed to superstardom through TikTok viral hits like "Stick Season."

The public outrage on social media has been extensive. However, it's a selective memory issue for the most part. As this is actually the sixth year in a row that ESPN has had someone new cover the iconic classic. India Arie started it in 2020, followed by Chloe x Halle, Charles Kelly (of Lady A fame), Leon Bridges and Kane Brown last year.

Kahan has real connections to golf. Beyond music, he's invested in a golf league and plays regularly.

This move signals a new direction in ESPN's approach. Rachel Epstein, who oversees live sports at the network, chose Kahan because he appeals to younger potential golf fans while preserving the tournament's traditions.

"We're always going to be fairly traditional and reverent in terms of how we visually showcase the tournament,” Epstein told Marketing Brew. “But just knowing that the Masters — certainly Augusta National and ESPN — are constantly looking to engage and reach younger audiences, music just felt like this important and powerful device that we could use … to engage and be relevant with younger audiences."