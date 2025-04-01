Backstage Country
Country Music Hall of Fame, Hillary Scott, and More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Cody
Lady A's Hillary Scott - Nashville, Tennessee

Hillary is the daughter of Linda Davis, who scored a Grammy win for her duet with Reba, “Does He Love You” in the 1990s. Hillary recalls as a child, her mom toured with Reba and she spent some time with the country icon.

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
