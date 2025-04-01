Masters Par 3 Contest Set for April 9 With Course Updates

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 10: Gary Woodland of the United States celebrates with his son on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Augusta National's updated nine-hole course, now featuring seven greens along the water, will host the Masters Par 3 Contest beginning at noon on April 9.

Big changes in 2023 reshaped the 1,055-yard course. A stunning island green, similar to TPC Sawgrass's famous 17th, now sits at the 9th hole. Crews installed new turf and fixed drainage problems on the first five holes. Spectators can enjoy better viewing from the new Merchant Building near the 5th hole. The improvements were designed to help fans see more of the golf action.

Rickie Fowler took the win last year, shooting an impressive five-under 22. Right behind him, Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, and Santiago de la Fuente tied for second place.

Golfers play the course in groups of three . The event is unique because family members often caddie and sometimes take shots .