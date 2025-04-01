Win Tickets To See Tom Segura in Evans

Material Rules
- How to enter: Enter your email address and complete the submission form.
- When to enter: April 1, 2025 - April 13, 2025
- How the winner is selected: Randomly from online entries
- When the winner is being selected: April 14, 2025
- How many times a person can enter: Once per day
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- Prize: A pair of tickets to see Tom Segura at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on August 31, 2025
- Prize value: $120
- Who is providing the prize: LiveNation
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.