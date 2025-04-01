Trending News With The Krew – April 1, 2025

Today's news includes new Hershey's Kisses flavors, how using screens can cause insomnia, and Hooters has filed for bankruptcy.

Transcript:

Cody: Now, I'm a big fan of just the regular Hershey's Kisses.

Dub: Same. I took a couple from Debbie's candy jar. Oh yeah, she got some.

Cody: She has Hershey's in it?

Dub: Hey, I'll make another trip up there in a minute. I'll bring some back.

Cody: Well, apparently Hershey's recently unveiled new cereal-flavored kisses inspired by popular cereals like Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles.

Dub: Yes.

Cody: That's kind of interesting.

Dub: Hey, let me tell you. Also, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. They got Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored Hershey's Kisses out. Now, I don't know if they're in all the stores, but I know they have been released, so keep an eye out.

Cody: Okay. All right. Well, the new kisses will come in a variety of flavors, including Apple Pie, Strawberry Cream, and Cherry Cheesecake.

Dub: I mean, Apple Pie and Strawberry Cream, I'm okay with. I mean, the Cherry Cheesecake. Look, hey, you know what? I may try them all.

Cody: I wouldn't mind trying all of them.

Dub: Yeah, yeah. But in the meantime, I'll go get us some of the originals, the OGs up at Debbie's Candy Jar.

Cody: Awesome. And I think I've heard this numerous times from various sources because of the blue light from your screens. But using a screen in bed increases the risk of insomnia by 59%.

Dub: Yeah.

Cody: And it can cut sleep time by 24 minutes.

Dub: Now, when I'm trying to go to bed, I do not look at my phone. Like when I go upstairs to go to bed, I put my phone on silent, put it on the charger, and I don't look at it until, unless like I wake up in the middle of night, just see like what time it is.

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: Because I'm like, all right, how much sleep time do I have left?

Cody: Well, see, I don't know why I didn't sleep well last night, because I have gotten to where I usually just read my book before bed. I put my phone on the charger and it stays there. But I didn't sleep well last night, but I have a clock too. So I don't even have to look at my phone to see what time it is.

Dub: Yeah. And now see my wife, on the other hand, she will watch TikTok videos until she gets tired. And I'm like, she'll lay there for like an hour and a half, two hours. I'm like, why do you think you're not getting tired? Like now I can show her this particular statistic. This is why you're not getting tired and why you're not sleeping great, because you're trying to watch videos until you fall asleep.

Cody: Now there is a setting on your iPhone where you can like adjust the blue light.

Dub: So it doesn't. Right, right, right.

Cody: And I have that turned on at like 7 p.m. Yeah. But again, I don't, I try not to use my phone before bed.

Dub: The only exception to this rule is Bob Ross videos. That's the only exception. Okay. That's the only thing that you can watch on your phone and still get tired. Okay. Okay. Look, prove me wrong. All right. Okay. Prove me wrong.

So I know a lot of people have seen this in the news recently. And a lot of people have been asking, well, what does that mean for the one here in Augusta? Hooters has filed for bankruptcy. But just because they filed for bankruptcy doesn't mean they're going to be shutting down. There's different chapters and different types of bankruptcy. So they plan to restructure and continue operating under new ownership.

The one here in Augusta, I don't know what that means for them. Because of course, we know that there's a lot of property that is being bought up on Washington Road. And I think we all know why. So I have heard rumblings that the lease for our Hooters is going to be coming up and it will not be renewed. I don't know. Everything here is speculation. But just know that just because Hooters has filed for bankruptcy does not mean particularly that they're going to be all shutting down.

Cody: Right.

