Carrie Underwood Is ‘Really Close’ With Her Mother

Carrie Underwood is the baby of her family and grew up in Oklahoma, getting as much attention from her parents as she could get. It was actually her mom, Carole, who gave her the validation and drove her to that first American Idol audition in St. Louis.

In an early interview I did with Carrie, the country superstar told me about her family of five growing up, "I was the last of three girls, and the next sister up is 10 years older than I am. So, growing up, I had my sisters, who were much older, and then when they left it was just pretty much me and my mom, and my dad was there."

She added, "So, we were really close, you know, closer than I think a lot of moms and daughters are. We love each other very much, and she was the person that I felt I missed the most when I left home."

The singer appears weekly on the new season of American Idol as a judge. It airs on Sundays on ABC.

Underwood has been in Las Vegas playing out the last remaining shows of her "Reflection" residency at Resorts World. She posted many photos from a show this week on Instagram.

Carrie captioned the recent post, "Last night’s crowd was CRAZY! What a great night in #Vegas! Hope all who came out had a good time! I saw people in the crowd that came Friday night too! What a compliment! @resortsworldlv #Reflection photos - @jeffjohnsonimages."

Many fans reacted to the post, with one fan who went to the show writing, "We liked Friday’s show so much, we went again on Saturday! Such a great show and a tight band. We enjoyed meeting drummer Seth, what a nice guy!" Another fan gushed, "What a spectacular show and experience! You are truly beautiful and amazing!" One more fan said, We were blown away by your show on Friday ~ AMAZING!! Thanks for sharing your incredible talent with all of us (and for the gift of your time before the show, too.) Hope you enjoyed your family time!"

