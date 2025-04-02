Trending News With The Krew – April 2, 2025

MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS – JANUARY 11: A detailed view of the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 James Bond movie car during the 25th edition of InterClassics Maastricht held at MECC Halls on January 11, 2018 in Maastricht, Netherlands. Exhibitors and participants will be showing classic cars, engines, restoration equipment and supplies, new and used accessories, interiors, maintenance materials, literature, models, objects of art with the theme “classic race cars” plus club stands and museum representation. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Today's news includes a new James Bond reboot, Tinder's new AI bot to practice flirting, and a 1937 painting that looks like a Native American is holding an iPhone.

Transcript:

Dub: We're powered by Leonard Truck Outfitters. Truck around and find out.

Cody: Moment of honesty, I don't think I've seen any James Bond movies.

Dub: Moment of honesty, doesn't surprise me whatsoever.

Cody: I thought at first you were going to say you hadn't. I was like, no way.

Dub: No, I've seen some of them. I will be completely honest. They're not necessarily my favorite movies. I have seen a couple of the Daniel Craig ones. I know I saw at least maybe one or two of Pierce Brosnan ones, but yeah, I'm just not a huge James Bond fan.

But if you are, hey, more power to you. They're just not my thing.

Cody: Well, if you are a James Bond fan, the franchise is set to reboot with an origins movie and a very young new star.

Dub: Well, I know over the last couple of years, there's been some kind of back and forth on is Daniel Craig going to continue to be James Bond? Is there going to be a new James Bond? Is there going to be a female Bond for the first time? So now it looks like we know which direction they're going.

Cody: Yep. And it looks like the next Bond film will most likely be set in the 1960s with some vintage cars, which is very cool.

Dub: I mean, the classic James Bond movies, you know, at least from what I've seen, you know, or the ones in the 60s and 70s with, you know, Sean Connery and Roger Moore and, you know, all those guys, you're looking at me.

You're like, yeah, yeah. You're like, I hope those guys played James Bond because whatever you say.

Cody: And AI is everywhere and doing everything. So, Tinder has introduced an AI bot for users to practice their flirting skills before engaging with real matches.

Dub: So you're going to try to mack on a robot before you try to spit some game at a real person?

Cody: Yeah, apparently this bot offers conversation suggestions and some feedback to help users improve their flirting game.

Dub: This is where we're at, y'all. This is where we're at. You're practicing flirting with a robot.

Cody: Yeah. It's like an AI Hitch. Like the movie.

Dub: Yes. Yes. Yeah. You know what, though? No, no, no. We all had to trial and error.

Cody: All right.

Dub: Back in the day, you threw a line out there. You trust him. It didn't work. You realized it was stupid and then you fixed it and moved on.

Cody: Yeah. Well, apparently a Tinder rep says that the feature aims to boost confidence and help users make better connections, but not authentic ones because you're using AI to help you come up with your game.

Dub: And that's the problem is the fact you don't get used to talking to robots. You're not going to want to go talk to actual person.

Cody: That's why people get married to bots and aliens and whatever else.

Dub: Y'all, this is I don't know where we're at. You and I were just looking at this photo.

Cody: Mm hmm.

Dub: I invite y'all to Google this painting and try to tell me what this guy's holding. Okay.

Cody: It's very strange.

Dub: Yeah. There is a painting from 1937. Okay. I don't know the exact name of the painting, but if you Google 1937 painting iPhone, you'll be able to see what we're talking about.

This 1937 painting has sparked time travel theories because it shows a Native American holding an object that really looks like an iPhone.

Cody: It really does.

Dub: I mean, we both looked at that picture very carefully and neither one of us could come up with what this could possibly be.

Cody: Yeah. No idea.

Dub: Other than like an iPhone six. The artist is Umberto Romano and he has similarly included modern looking devices in other paintings. This is the third older painting that shows someone with something that looks like an iPhone.

Cody: It's crazy.

Dub: Again, y'all just Google 1937 painting iPhone. You'll see what we're talking about and see if you can figure out what it is because it looks like an iPhone to me.

Cody: If you figure it out, let us know.

Dub: Yeah. I mean, it literally looks like this guy's holding a phone and even the look on his face is like, dang, I can't believe that picture got that many likes on Instagram. This is nuts.

