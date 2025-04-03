Backstage Country
Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: April 4-April 6

Jennifer Eggleston
classic car show
Special events showcasing Augusta's rich history, vibrant community, and love of sports can be found this weekend. There's plenty of live entertainment, interesting attractions, and family-friendly events, from the Augusta Mayor's Masters Reception to Camak Railroad Days and the Charity Car Show at Top Dawg Tavern. Whether you're a golf fan, a car lover, or just need a fun-filled day, there's something going on in Augusta, Georgia, this weekend for everyone.

Augusta Mayor's Masters Reception

  • What: Augusta Mayor's Masters Reception
  • When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds St., Augusta
  • Cost: Free

Experience the tradition of the City of Augusta Mayor's Masters Reception at the Augusta Common. Enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, a fireworks show sponsored by Windsor Jewelers, and other activities. Since 1999, the City of Augusta has hosted this special event during Masters Week, celebrating the tournament and welcoming golf patrons to the River Region.

Camak Railroad Days Festival

  • What: Camak Railroad Days Festival
  • When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Around Camak City Hall, 15 Johnson St., Camak, Georgia
  • Cost: $10 wristband for all-day fun

Camak's Railroad Days Festival is an exuberant homage to the town's long-rooted railroad history, promising a blend of entertainment, history, and town lark. The festival features an impressive selection of railroad memorabilia and exhibits, live bands playing throughout the day, kiddie rides, local crafters, and food vendors. You can explore antique cars and tractors and experience the charm of a small town dedicated to its railroad heritage. There's something for everyone to enjoy at this annual event.

Charity Car Show at Top Dawg Tavern

  • What: Charity Car Show at Top Dawg Tavern
  • When: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Top Dawg Tavern, 2821 Washington Road, Augusta
  • Cost: Free

The Charity Car Show presented by Top Dawg Tavern and Rogue Army Car Club kicks off Masters Week in Augusta while supporting Compass for Hope and Folds of Honor. This family event features different vehicle classes and delicious $9 Tavern Burgers, and it's open to everyone — car nuts and spectators. This is a great cause, and you can have a great time doing it. Car entry is $20, spectator admission is free, and there will be a bunch of cars, trucks, bikes, and more on display. These effective organizations are now accepting donations.

Other Events

This weekend in Augusta, there is a wide range of entertainment and fun to be had, including live music concerts, family-friendly activities, and sporting events. Whether you want to visit an upbeat concert, enjoy a competitive golf match-up, or spend the day at an interactive attraction, there's something for everyone:

Augusta
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
