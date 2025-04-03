Trending News With The Krew – April 3, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: In this photo illustration, the TikTok app logo is displayed on an iPhone on February 28, 2023 in London, England. This week, the US government and European Union’s parliament have announced bans on installing the popular social media app on staff devices. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Today's news includes a possible TikTok ban and Amazon's bid to buy it, Waffle House is now offering late-night delivery, and a Guinness World Record is reclaimed.

Transcript:

Cody: Here we go again.

Dub: You know, I gotta be honest.I kind of totally forgot about this.

Cody: I had forgotten about it too until I saw something maybe a day or two ago.

Dub: Yeah.

Cody: That April 5th is the deadline for TikTok to be bought out to separate it from the Chinese ownership.

Dub: Right.

Cody: But Amazon did recently submit a bid to buy TikTok.

Dub: So will they accept it? I don't know.

Cody: But we've got two days.

Dub: Yeah. Well, because I mean, you think about it because it was supposed to go away, what, January 19th and then or January 18th, 19th. And then President Trump gave him like, you know, an extension, try to find a buyer. They weren't able to through all of February and all of March.

And now maybe Amazon can swoop in and snap it up. I don't know. It may go dark again this weekend. Who knows?

Cody: Well, you just have to wait and see. But yeah, like you, I had forgotten about it until just a day or two ago.

Dub: So we'll see what happens over these next couple of days.

Cody: Yep. And Waffle House. You and I both love us some good Waffle House food.

Dub: And one of my favorite places on the planet.

Cody: There are going to be some lucky people that are going to be able to take advantage of this new late night delivery service.

Dub: Waffle House. I mean, look, Waffle House is delicious anytime. OK, but there is something about Waffle House after midnight. It just hits differently.

Cody: Yeah.

So this new late night delivery service is happening at 500 of the 2000 restaurants. The new change will allow fans to enjoy their favorite treats without leaving home.

Dub: So I did some digging on this because I was trying to see if any of the locations that are offering delivery were around the CSRA.

Not for my personal use, but, you know, just so I could let the people know.

Cody: Right.

Dub: And it didn't say. So I'm not sure which of the 500 locations these are going to be available at.

But basically you order through the Waffle House website or app and then they use Olo to like, you know, spread the delivery and then they'll, you know, bring it to your house.

And it's only available from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. So it truly is a late night delivery service.

Cody: So if you've had too many adult beverages and you need Waffle House, you don't have to get on the road. You can just order it and have it delivered at home.

Dub: If you need some 2 a.m. hash browns.

Here we go. This right here is impressive. OK.

Cody: It's insane.

Dub: Look, you're 100 percent right. Anybody that's ever done more than three pull ups is going to have a huge amount of respect for this guy.

There is a man from America who recently reclaimed the Guinness World Record for the most pull ups in a day. OK, this is not in a week or in a month or in a year or in a lifetime. This is in one day. The fellow's name is Truett Haynes, and he did 10,001 pull ups in one day.

Cody: There is no way on God's green earth that you will ever find me doing this many, not even half, not even a tiny fraction.

Dub: That's 10,000 and one because just 10,000 wasn't enough. Because anybody can do that, you know, but 10000 and one that's secure.

Cody: Somebody must have done 10000.

Dub: Yeah.

Cody: It says he reclaimed. The world record. So he had to get his record.

Dub: This guy has got to be superhuman.

Cody: He's got to be superhuman. Pull ups are so incredibly hard.

Dub: They're so incredible because you're hanging and lifting either that or he doesn't weigh a ton.

Like one of the two. Yeah, because I'm good for about 10, you know, and after that on number 11, I'm gonna need a friend.

I mean, look, I will never, ever hold the Guinness World Record for this.

Cody: Me either.

Dub: And I'm totally OK with that, by the way.

