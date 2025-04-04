Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Parmalee, Marvel, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Parmalee new album

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 07: (L-R) Matt Thomas, Barry Knox, Josh McSwain and Scott Thomas of Parmalee speak onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

Rick Kern/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

BaseballMarvelParmalee
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Louis Vuitton Easter Eggs - Colorful Easter eggs in basket. Children gathering painted decoration eggs in spring park. Kids hunt for egg outdoors. Festive family traditional play game on Easter.
Human InterestTrending News With The Krew – April 4, 2025Cody
TikTok Ban
Human InterestTrending News With The Krew – April 3, 2025Cody
This Day in Sports History: April 3
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 3Yvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect