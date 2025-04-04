Trending News With The Krew – April 4, 2025

Today's news includes Louis Vuitton luxury chocolate Easter eggs, Easter potatoes versus Easter eggs, and singles using dating apps for tax help.

Cody: We are just a few weeks away from Easter and we already kind of talked about how Easter eggs were more expensive this year, a lot going on, but Louis Vuitton had to step in and talk about expensive eggs.

Dub: I don't know who's buying these.

Cody: Yeah, so they have unveiled a luxury chocolate Easter egg, singular.

Dub: Yeah.

Cody: Priced at $260.

Dub: That's for one egg.

Cody: One egg.

Dub: Used to be that was a dozen eggs at Kroger, but now that's one egg.

Cody: Well, the egg is made out of dark chocolate and hazelnut, and it features the brand's monogram pattern.

Dub: So, I mean... Why would you even eat it? Okay.

If I've paid $260 for one egg and it's a work of art, what are you going to do with it? You just going to sit it out? Because here's the thing, it's not going to last forever.

It's going to melt. Are you going to eat it and just... I mean, this is the definition of bougie right here.

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: The definition of it.

Cody: I mean, you've got this egg with the monogram pattern. I mean...

Dub: Yeah.

Cody: You know, you're paying for the brand and... Then you're going to eat it? Yeah.

That doesn't make sense.

Dub: And again, you can't just put it on display.

Cody: No. Shoppers can also purchase a set of smaller eggs filled with various flavors for $78.

Dub: Oh, for those of you on a budget, if you'd like to get smaller eggs, they're only going to cost you $78. Okay.

Cody: And going along with the whole Easter eggs being so expensive, some Americans are planning to dye potatoes for Easter instead. There are some farms doing Easter egg hunts and Easter egg rolls this year with dyed potatoes because eggs are in short supply due to the bird flu. And some parents plan to give plastic eggs this year instead of the real ones, which...

Wait, we do that one. Kids prefer the plastic ones anyway, right?

Dub: Exactly. Yeah. Because they've got money and candy and all that stuff in them.

Yeah. Okay. No, that's totally fine.

I'm all about that. But if I go over to somebody's house and we're having an Easter tater hunt, I'm leaving, man. I'm leaving.

Cody: It changes the whole experience.

Dub: All right, kids, gather around. Now, here's the deal. Look, the Easter eggs are in short supply this year.

So we've painted up some taters. Y'all run out there in the backyard and go find you a few.

Cody: It probably would be easier to find. They're a lot bigger. Exactly.

Dub: Oh, okay. So look, tax day is looming. All right.

Cody: I got to go get my taxes done today.

Dub: The nice lady that does ours has all of our paperwork, and I'm just awaiting a phone call. And hopefully there's good news on the other end of it.

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: But apparently, single people are turning to dating apps for tax help and not love this time of year.

Cody: Okay.

Dub: According to a recent survey, 33% of American singles are seeking tax preparers or accountants on dating apps.

Cody: That's interesting.

Dub: Yeah.

Cody: I mean...

Dub: They're trying to swipe right to get a refund.

Cody: Are they hoping that they'll get a discount if they go on a date? I don't know.

Dub: I don't know. The trend is more prevalent among Gen Z and millennials. 33% of single people say independent tax filers are sexier compared to those who outsource it to somebody else.

Well, hey, you know what? I don't care what you think is sexy. I would rather be unsexy and not owe the government any money.

All right.

