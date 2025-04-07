Ashley McBryde Celebrates Album Anniversary In A Special Way

Ashley McBryde is marking the fifth anniversary of her album Never Will by partnering with Deaf Professional Arts Network (DPAN) and AmberG Productions during National Deaf History Month (April) to release American Sign Language (ASL) interpretations of three music videos from her sophomore album.

The album's opener "Hang In There Girl," "One Night Standards," and "Martha Divine."

Ashley took to social media alongside her friend Kim Bryant to share the announcement and celebrate the occasion.

See that post here.

McBryde first began learning ASL to communicate her needs following vocal cord surgery when she was unable to speak. While touring in 2023, her commitment to accessibility became an integral part of her career as she embraced ASL as another way to engage with her fans, incorporating signing into her performances and fostering a more inclusive concert experience.

Speaking with Inked Magazine, she reflected on her journey. She said, "It just became more and more apparent to me that one: I needed to learn more. And then I remembered we’ve got interpreters. And I thought it would be even cooler if I could thank the interpreters myself."

Ashley added, "And even better, can I thank my non-hearing and hard-of-hearing crowd? Because they’re there, or there wouldn’t be an interpreter. I want to thank them myself and say things like, ‘We see you, we’re happy you’re here, it’s nice to meet you, welcome to my show.'"

She is currently preparing to head back out on the road for Country Thunder Arizona and Stagecoach later this month, among additional headlining dates.