The Boss Hog State Championship Cook-Off

Head to picturesque Waynesboro for the 19th Annual Boss Hog State Championship Cook-Off. Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, this event will bring together competition cook teams and some of the best ribs, barbeque, brisket, and chicken ya ever did eat! Waynesboro may be the Bird Dog Capital of the World, but everyone's barking about the Boss Hog. Activities at this year's Cook-Off will include the People's Choice Competition (BBQ Tasting), free wings, free carnival rides, and more! Mark your calendars now and make plans to attend this fantastic event LIVE! Click here to learn more.