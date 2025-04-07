This Day in Country History: April 7

The Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019, were a highlight in country music history. This day also saw Farm Aid IV, a Bellamy Brothers performance at the Cattle Baron's Ball, and the death of John Prine.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The 54th ACM Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, aired on CBS. Big winners included:

2019: Australian-born singer Keith Urban won Entertainer of the Year, and Dan + Shay won Duo of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

From benefits to country music Grand Ole Opry inductees, April 7 was a notable day:

1990: The Farm Aid IV benefit concert was held at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana, with tickets sold out in 90 minutes. Headliners for this concert included Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and rockers Guns N' Roses, showing how cross-genre performers can unite for a cause.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These incredible performances occurred on April 7:

2014: Singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley released his new single "Drunk on a Plane."

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 7 saw highs and lows in country music history:

2017: High Valley singer Curtis Rempel and his wife Myranda welcomed a baby girl named Millie June, a little sister for their son Ben.

